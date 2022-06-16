Crews to close small section of Watson Lane in Henderson next week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say a contractor will close a small section of Watson Lane early Monday morning.

They tell us crews will be making a service cut near the east side of the Watson Lane and US 41 intersection.

The two eastbound lanes adjacent to Donut Bank will not be open to drivers turning off US 41 or coming across from the Elm Street side.

Officials say westbound drivers will be able to use Watson Lane while crews are working.

Northbound US 41 drivers wanting to take eastbound Watson Lane will be able to use Paul Drive and Sureway Drive to get around the road work.

Officials tell us the work is expected to start at 6 a.m. Monday, June 20. They say the lanes will reopen as soon as possible.

