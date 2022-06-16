Biermann homers three times in Otters’ sixth straight win

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WFIE) - Zach Biermann hit three of the Evansville Otters’ five home runs Wednesday in an 11-10 win at the Schaumburg Boomers.

The three-home run night for Biermann matched an Otters’ record previously set in 2005 by Jeff Goldbach and in 2017 by Dane Phillips. Plus, his three home runs also tied a Frontier League record.

For the second straight game, Evansville claimed the first run of the night, scoring in the second inning on an RBI double from Justin Felix.

Schaumburg answered for four runs in the bottom half of the second, two coming off the two-run single from Brett Milazzo.

Evansville quickly answered in the third, tying the game at 4-4 with a Steven Sensley three-run home run (his third straight game with a home run) from the cleanup spot.

Schaumburg immediately re-took the lead on an RBI double from Clint Hardy.

The game had a scoreless inning in the fifth before Zach Biermann hit his first home run of the game to tie the game at 5-5. Evansville struck for four more in the inning, three coming on a home run from J.R. Davis, claiming a 9-5 advantage.

Once again, Schaumburg answered with offense of their own, scoring a pair of runs.

The 9-7 Otters’ advantage was extended in the sixth as Biermann hit his second home run of the day.

Again, the Boomers struck for two runs of offense in the bottom half of the inning, this time on a two-run blast from Matt Bottcher.

The 10-9 score lasted across the seventh inning before Biermann added another insurance solo home run.

On Wednesday, Logan Sawyer retired the side in order in the eighth inning, as Evansville handed the baseball to Joe Riley for the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Schaumburg managed a couple of scoring situations, but could only capitalize on one of them, falling short, 11-10.

On the season, Biermann now has 11 home runs and 24 RBIs with a .361 batting average.

Jeffery Baez also had a great series, ending the two-game set 9-for-10, his only out coming on a strikeout Wednesday night.

The win was awarded to Jake Polancic in relief. The loss was handed to Boomers’ starter Kyle Arjona, his third straight loss. Joe Riley snagged the save in the ninth, his first of the season.

Up next, the Otters return home for a three-game set with Lake Erie beginning Friday night at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.