Baby formula delivered to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 44-thousand pounds of baby formula was flown into Louisville from Switzerland Thursday. The imported formula is a part of President Biden’s “Operation Fly Formula.”

The formula that was flown into Louisville is equivalent to over half a million eight ounce bottles. This is the seventh fly formula mission since June 13.

From Louisville, the formula will head to Indianapolis to a distribution center where it will be unloaded and prepared for final delivery.

Operation Fly Formula was created to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more to stores as soon as possible.

“This is one of our highest priorities,” Antrelle Tyson from Health and Human Services said. “To ensure that we are supplying infant formula and to meet the needs of the public during this time.”

The shipment will also serve hospitals, home health companies, and Women, infant, and children programs.

Nestle plans to bring in 42 million eight ounce bottle equivalents in the US market. By Sunday, Operation Fly Formula plants to have imported nearly 13 million of those eight ounce bottles.

