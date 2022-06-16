Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last month.

Nyle Fox is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.

[Previous: EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.]

The affidavit shows police were called to the 3000 block of Fulton Ave. on May 28 because someone was shot.

Officers say the victim had been taken to the hospital.

They say they spoke with the victim’s mother who told them she had picked up her son and returned to the apartments on Fulton.

She says an SUV with her son’s girlfriend and her brother, Nyle Fox, was there when they arrived. She says her son and Fox began to argue, and during the argument, Fox pulled a gun.

She says Fox did get out of the SUV, but then got back in it and continued a short way down the road.

As the mother and son were walking to the apartment, she tells police Fox stopped, then pointed the gun in their direction and fired it.

Police say her son was hit.

They say another witness gave them the same story.

Officers say the victim told officers Fox said he was going to kill him.

