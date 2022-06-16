5 properties going up for auction after mass foreclosure in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say the next five parcels in the most recent mass foreclosure action filed by the City of Henderson will be sold by the Master Commissioner at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

The sale will take place at the Henderson County Courthouse, Fiscal Courtroom, which is located on the third floor of the courthouse at 20 N. Main St.

Here is a list of the properties and a few details about them:

825 KLeymeyer St., house and lot, zoned Audubon Residential District, size 40 by 159.8.

712 Letcher St., house and lot, zoned Audubon Residential District, size 33 by 133.

33 S. Holloway St., house and lot, zoned Audubon Residential District, size 50 by 200.

1027 Stewart Ave., vacant lot, zoned Residential 3, size 55 by 141.

503 Powell St., vacant lot, zoned Audubon Residential District, size is irregular.

This is the third time in a little more than six years that the City of Henderson has pursued a mass foreclosure action to recover back taxes and code enforcement liens.

Before the City’s mass foreclosure actions in 2016 and 2019, there had not been any foreclosure proceedings since 1989. That 1989 action was done solely on tax liens.

There were 20 suits included in the most recent mass action, which is a benchmark according to City Attorney Dawn S. Kelsey. Two properties in the mass foreclosure suit have since been resolved, leaving 18 to be sold by the Master Commissioner.

One property is being sold solely on tax liens and the rest for a combination of tax liens and code enforcement liens. There were 10 vacant lots ready for redevelopment in the mass action.

“We are allowed by statute to do a mass foreclosure where we can put numerous counts in one lawsuit,” Ms. Kelsey said. “It saves the City money and time and expedites the foreclosure process.”

The goal for mass foreclosure, she added, is to recoup some of the expenses generated by maintaining these properties and hopefully also spur redevelopment that will get them back on the tax rolls.

“When we get a judgment, they go into a Master Commissioner’s public sale and then will be available to whomever comes and bids on them,” Kelsey said. “We want them to be productive.”

When they are sold, she said, the properties come with a clear title.

In recent years the City has put into place a progressive plan to “clean up the city and remove condemned properties.” Unmaintained, dilapidated and abandoned property is a civic problem across the United States.

The City is addressing and managing the issue through the creation of a Code Enforcement Board that started in July 2017.

If you signed up to be on the notification list and haven’t received notification of this sale, or if you would like to be added to the list to be notified of future Master Commissioner sales related to the City’s mass foreclosure, you may call the City Attorney’s office at (270) 831-4944.

