2022 IHSAA boys golf state finals complete

CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 IHSAA boys golf state finals are complete. North finished round two at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana in 11th place (642), Jasper in 13th (665), and Memorial in 15th (717).

Although no SIAC teams placed within the top 10, the amount of young talent shows how dominant the programs can be in the next few seasons.

The top three individual finishers in the Tri-State include Gibson Southern freshman Peyton Blackard who tied for 12th, finishing just five over par with a score of 149. He was selected to the All-State Golf Team following the round. Memorial’s Thomas Broshears finished tied for 17th (151), and North sophomore Daymian Rij shot a round-two 76 to finish tied for 21st (153) overall.

