Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert this morning for an excessive heat wave. Byron will have what you need to know through Sunrise.

Taking care of yourself during this extreme heat is important, but you should also take special care of your pets. The Humane Society is giving tips after two dogs died.

We have an update on a homicide investigation in Owensboro. Authorities released the victim’s name. We’re also seeing surveillance video of the incident.

New overnight, two police officers were shot and killed in Los Angeles County. The suspect was also shot and killed.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.