Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/15
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on alert this morning for an excessive heat wave. Byron will have what you need to know through Sunrise.

Taking care of yourself during this extreme heat is important, but you should also take special care of your pets. The Humane Society is giving tips after two dogs died.

We have an update on a homicide investigation in Owensboro. Authorities released the victim’s name. We’re also seeing surveillance video of the incident.

New overnight, two police officers were shot and killed in Los Angeles County. The suspect was also shot and killed.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim crashes into apartment complex fence
UPDATE: Daviess Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in Owensboro homicide
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

Latest News

EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
Henderson, Kentucky.
Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners share where American Rescue Plan money should go
Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget
Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget