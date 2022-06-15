W.C. Handy Blues Festival kicks off Wed. in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival returns to the Henderson riverfront.

Bands start picking away Wednesday evening.

Three acts are up Wednesday night.

Blues 4 U hits the stage at 5 p.m. Ally Venable plays after that at 7. Ghost Town Blues will take the stage at 9.

Handy Fest goes on through Sunday.

