W.C. Handy Blues Festival kicks off Wed. in Henderson

W.C. Handy Blues Festival kicks off Wed. in Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival returns to the Henderson riverfront.

Bands start picking away Wednesday evening.

Three acts are up Wednesday night.

Blues 4 U hits the stage at 5 p.m. Ally Venable plays after that at 7. Ghost Town Blues will take the stage at 9.

Handy Fest goes on through Sunday.

You can find more information here.

