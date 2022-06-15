Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen

A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house. (Source: WFSB)
By Erin Edwards and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Residents in a certain Connecticut neighborhood have reported more bear sightings lately that included one of the large animals taking over a woman’s kitchen.

On Monday, Shannon Davis said she was startled to see a bear in her home. And it wasn’t until she saw her cat sitting outside staring at a window that she thought something was wrong.

“It was just a weird look on the cat, and then I saw a shadow walk by the window,” Davis said.

WFSB reported the bear broke into Davis’ house through a window and made its way to the kitchen.

“It was like, ‘What’s for dinner?’” she said.

Davis said she then ran to her neighbor and asked for help.

“He started banging on the door. The bear then went into my room and climbed out my window,” she said.

The Winsted resident said there wasn’t a lot of damage from the incident.

“There was a lollipop stuck to the rug and a pulled-out snack tray,” Davis said. “But there was only a package of vanilla wafers and Dots missing.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported the bear population has been steadily growing in the area. In 2022, there has been a 20% increase in calls regarding a bear.

“This is a pretty big increase for us,” Chris Lewis of the Environmental Conservation Police Division said.

Lewis said keeping food sources away from bears is vital in keeping the animals away.

“Bears are attracted to food. So, remove the food source, and the bears don’t have a reason to come to visit your yard or house,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD releases surveillance in shooting
OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

Latest News

Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black...
Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters move through Montana’s largest city
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally after Fed’s big rate hike to fight inflation
John Kirby advises Americans on traveling to Ukraine.
White House advises Americans on traveling to Ukraine
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot