Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners share where American Rescue Plan money should go

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners shared where they propose the $19 million in American Rescue Plan money should go.

Included is $6 million for the renovation of the Coliseum, $3 million for the coroner’s office, $1 million for a mental health wing for the jail and $1.2 million for cameras.

They will vote on these allocations at the next meeting.

