Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners share where American Rescue Plan money should go
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners shared where they propose the $19 million in American Rescue Plan money should go.
Included is $6 million for the renovation of the Coliseum, $3 million for the coroner’s office, $1 million for a mental health wing for the jail and $1.2 million for cameras.
They will vote on these allocations at the next meeting.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.