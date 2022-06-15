Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners share where American Rescue Plan money should go

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners shared where they propose the $19 million in American Rescue Plan money should go.

Included is $6 million for the renovation of the Coliseum, $3 million for the coroner’s office, $1 million for a mental health wing for the jail and $1.2 million for cameras.

They will vote on these allocations at the next meeting.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim crashes into apartment complex fence
UPDATE: Daviess Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in Owensboro homicide
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

Latest News

EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested
Henderson, Kentucky.
Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 6/15
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget
Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget