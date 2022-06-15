Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
Gunshot victim crashes into apartment complex fence
UPDATE: Daviess Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in Owensboro homicide
ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
WCSO: 1 person airlifted to hospital after crash involving truck and motorcycle
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash

Latest News

Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control
Drone footage taken by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals on Monday, June 13, shows flooding and...
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3...
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp