Tell City splash pad extending hours

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City splash pad at JFK pool is extending its hours beyond when the pool is normally open.

While the pool is normally open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the splash pad is now open until 9 p.m.

The extended hours are in response to the record heat impacting the Tri-State.

The Tell City Parks and Recreation Department sees the splash pad as an important part of the community during the summer months.

“It’s been a hit so far, the kids seem to love it, especially when we are closed down for 15 minutes three times a day, we close the pool down,” Tell City Parks and Recreation director, Brandon Long says. “Everyone comes here, trying to stay cooled off, so it’s been going well.”

The pool and splash pad are open seven days a week, and entrance is only $5 per person, with children four and under free.

Officials say the splash pad after hours will be open free of charge.

