Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tell City splash pad extending hours

Tell City splash pad extending hours
Tell City splash pad extending hours(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City splash pad at JFK pool is extending its hours beyond when the pool is normally open.

While the pool is normally open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the splash pad is now open until 9 p.m.

The extended hours are in response to the record heat impacting the Tri-State.

The Tell City Parks and Recreation Department sees the splash pad as an important part of the community during the summer months.

“It’s been a hit so far, the kids seem to love it, especially when we are closed down for 15 minutes three times a day, we close the pool down,” Tell City Parks and Recreation director, Brandon Long says. “Everyone comes here, trying to stay cooled off, so it’s been going well.”

The pool and splash pad are open seven days a week, and entrance is only $5 per person, with children four and under free.

Officials say the splash pad after hours will be open free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD releases surveillance in shooting
OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

Latest News

Tell City holding Independence Day Fireworks
Tell City holding Independence Day fireworks
Resignation letters reveal reason 3 Cannelton City School board members quit
Resignation letters reveal reason 3 Cannelton City School board members quit
Boys and Girls Club holds ribbon cutting at Bellemeade Park
Boy’s and Girls Club officials announce new name for Bellemeade Park’s baseball field
Tell City holding Independence Day Fireworks
Tell City holding Independence Day Fireworks