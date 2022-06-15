Birthday Club
Tell City holding Independence Day fireworks

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City is bringing back their Independence Day Fireworks.

Officials say they’ll shoot them off July 2 behind the retaining wall directly behind The Depot.

Mayor Chris Cail says he’s excited to bring back the tradition after more than a decade.

We haven’t had fireworks in Tell City for Fourth of July weekend in at least 10 plus years. So when I grew up here in Tell City that’s something I remember, and it’s a tradition I want to see return to Tell City. So I’m really looking forward to it,” said Mayor Cail

The display will not cause any road closures, and the best viewing spot for the event will be right in front of The Depot, along Seventh Avenue.

Cail says if they have a good attendance they may add events in the future.

