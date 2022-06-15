Tecumseh preparing as 3rd Braves program in 2021-2022 school year heads to State

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three of Tecumseh High School’s athletic programs during the 2021-2022 school year have advanced to State.

Two of those teams brought home rings. Now, it’s time for the baseball squad to continue the Braves streak.

First it was the girl’s basketball program, then Gordon Wood and the Tecumseh softball team, and for the first time in over 10 years, the baseball program is going to State.

“I tell coach Wood all the time he’s a hall of famer. He’s won several state championships, I just try to keep up with him,” Tecumseh baseball head coach, Ted Thompson says.

Before this school year, Tecumseh, as a whole, had five State titles to their name. A win at Victory Field this weekend would add the Braves to the IHSAA’s list of “Most State Championships In a School Year” with three titles.

“It’s just amazing to me that three athletic clubs can get to the state title,” says junior pitcher, Dax Bailey. “After we win the game, we go do our firetruck ride and you look out the bus windows and there are just hundreds of people there supporting you. And the whole game you hear the crowd, it just feels like it’s on top of you. It’s just unreal to me the support that our community gives us.”

How Ted Thompson’s squad got here is the story.

The young team has now won nine straight games, defeating Shakamak in the Semi-State game in dominant fashion, winning 12-3.

Now they take on Lafayette Central Catholic in the State Final, the same school the girl’s basketball team defeated in their State Championship.

“Kids are just enjoying themselves, having a good time, lot of confidence, practicing well, and I think they’re just ready for the moment,” coach Thompson says.

“We actually talked about it today, we have four practices left no matter what,” Bailey says. “One game left, you just get to let it all out in that game. All around we’re going to have to play our best game to beat them.”

A year of success boiled down to a single moment, and the Braves are ready to leave it all on the field.

