Resignation letters reveal reason 3 Cannelton City School board members quit

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Bullied by staff and community members and a lack of support from the superintendent, that’s what three now former Cannelton City School board members say caused them to quit.

Officials say Bruce Myers, Roxanna Huff and Marion Lawalin all stepped down from the Cannelton City School Board effective May 25.

According to Myers, Huff and Lawalin, they believe major changes need to be made for the board to be successful.

“I as well as the other board members have been bullied by some staff members, students and parents to make decisions in which we do not feel like are in the best interest of Cannelton City School,” former board president, Bruce Myers wrote in a resignation letter.

Myers, Lawalin and Huff all quit the school board and were very clear about their reasons for their resignations.

In her resignation letter, Huff wrote “there have been so many obstacles put in our path by certain community members, however the lack of support from out superintendent has caused nothing short of chaos.”

Lawalin was the third member to resign.

She alleges the board has not given her a chance to bring positive change to the school system.

Lawalin added she no longer wished to be a part of a false narrative, adding major change is needed for the board to “truly do its job.”

At the May 26 board meeting the board voted to select Ken Synder as a new member.

We’ve reached out to all the remaining and former school board members as well as the superintendent. So far all requests have been ignored or denied.

The next board meeting is set for Thursday, June 16.

