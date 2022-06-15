Princeton leaders demonstrate how hot a car can get in recent high temps

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, June 15, the Princeton Fire Department and police chief performed a hot car simulation by climbing inside a car, with no air conditioning, and the windows up.

They used this experiment to remind people to park, look and then lock.

Princeton Police chief, Derek McGraw, says the body temperature of a child left in a vehicle rises much faster than an adult and heat stroke begins when the core body temperatures reaches 104 degrees.

He says a child can die with a body temperature of 107 degrees, and last year 23 died in the United States to vehicular heat strokes.

To remind their community how dangerous a hot car can be for passengers left behind, Princeton leaders put this extreme heat to the test.

“What’s our temperature, Randy?” “101.” “We’ve already gained two degrees quickly in two minutes in and I’m sweating pretty good right now,” said the three men.

Using a basic thermometer and the fire department’s thermal camera, they watched as the number kept rising.

“105... 105 in 5 minutes... We went from 99 to 105 in 5 minutes. So, we’ve reached that point now... and we’re sweating... We’ve reached that point now where if you maintain this temperature you’re going to be putting your internal body temperature at that point of heat stroke.”

All three men say they were feeling the burn in that short amount of time, but the temperature didn’t stop there.

“Are we still climbing?” “We’re at 109.” “109 in that’s 7 minutes in. We jumped 10 degrees in 7 minutes.”

Finally, before putting themselves at risk of heat illness...

“Once we rolled the windows up and got started we raised from 99 to 110 degrees.” “Yeah, in 13 minutes.” Way too hot. Yep. I’m ready to get out.”

After their experience, the fire and police chief say to always ask yourself “where’s the baby?” and they suggest parents to put a personal item, like a backpack or purse, in the backseat of your car as a reminder.

That way you have a reason to look back.

