Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A father and his teenage son were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Providence home.

Officers conducted that search warrant in the 300 block of Barret Street Monday night.

They say when officers knocked on the door, a 17-year-old came to the door with a pistol in his hand.

Officers say they tried to get control of the situation as the teen threw the gun to the floor and tried to run back into the house.

However, police say they were able to overpower the 17-year-old and take him into custody.

According to the police department, the boy’s father, 54-year-old Earl Ray Pointer Jr., as well as other children were also inside the home.

Officers say they found marijuana and paraphernalia.

Through the investigation, officials say they found that Pointer was buying marijuana with his son, providing marijuana to his son and was using marijuana with his son.

The 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Facility.

Pointer was also arrested.

Both are charged with wanton endangerment and drug-related charges.

Social services were contacted and came to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Officials say the remaining children were released to a relative.

