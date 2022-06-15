Petersburg man facing child porn, neglect charges

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A Petersburg man is facing a list of charges after investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

33-year-old Bryan Robling was arrested Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police say they received a search warrant for his home on CR 325 West in Petersburg.

Troopers say based on what they found during the search, they arrested Robling.

He faces possession of child pornography, neglect of a dependent and possession of methamphetamine charges.

Troopers tell us his children were released to their mother.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.