Otters infielder goes pro, signs to Arizona Diamondbacks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another Evansville Otter is going pro.

Evansville’s leadoff hitter Gary Mattis has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, becoming the 85th MLB signee to come from the Otters club.

This season, Mattis was batting over .200, he had three homes, 16 RBIs and swiped 17 bags. He’s the third MLB for the Otters in 2022 - joining pitchers Braden Scott, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Tim Holdgrafer who joined the Kansas City Royals.

The Otters are on the road for the next two games, and they return home Friday to take on the Lake Erie Crushers.

