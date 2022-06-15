Korn Ferry Tour Championship Exec. predicts PGA Tour suspension impact on tournament

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The conversation continues after 17 PGA Tour players were suspended following their decision to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement Thursday saying players who participate in the Saudi Golf League are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play.

The release says this applies to all tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour as well including the Korn Ferry Tour.

TOUR Vision Promotions has managed the Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh for the last several years.

14 Sports spoke with Patrick Nichol of TOUR Vision about the potential impact the situation may have on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I think Justin Thomas probably said it best on the PGA Tour. Every player has the opportunity and the decision to make for where and how they want to play,” Nichol said. “At the end of the day, I think the disappointment for all of us is that we may not see the greatest players in the world playing that much together anymore. What that statement did is applied it to everything that the PGA Tour is associated with. For the meanwhile, especially for the rest of this year, I see little to no effect on the Korn Ferry Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.”

The 122nd United States Open Championship sponsored by the USGA will be the first major since the PGA Tour suspended golfers. The event runs from June 16 to 19 and it will be the first time LIV golfers and PGA Tour players will reunite on the course.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.