Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the 2023 budget.

It is just shy of $99 million, which is about two percent small than this year’s budget.

The commissioners also approved a three percent cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.

They also approved a deed and easement for a tract of land to Pratt Paper and to Big River Electric Corporation for the construction of a substation.

