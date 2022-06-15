Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the 2023 budget.
It is just shy of $99 million, which is about two percent small than this year’s budget.
The commissioners also approved a three percent cost-of-living adjustment for city employees.
They also approved a deed and easement for a tract of land to Pratt Paper and to Big River Electric Corporation for the construction of a substation.
