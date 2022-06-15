Hazardous heat through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -For the third straight day, temperatures rose into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values near 110 degrees. The oppressive heat will linger through Thursday and then start to back off a bit on Friday. A cluster of thunderstorms may develop and dive south into the Tri-State on Thursday evening-early Friday. Behind these storms, a cold front will knock down the heat for the weekend. Friday’s high will likely climb into the lower 90s, depending on the timing of the storms. Over the weekend, cooler & drier air will filter in from Canada. Highs on Saturday should drop into the lower 80s with lows on Sunday down into the lower 60s. Sunday should be sunny and pleasant with a high of 85. Heat and humidity will likely return for the first half of next week.

