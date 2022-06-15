Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Hazardous heat through Thursday

14 First Alert 6/15 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -For the third straight day, temperatures rose into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values near 110 degrees. The oppressive heat will linger through Thursday and then start to back off a bit on Friday. A cluster of thunderstorms may develop and dive south into the Tri-State on Thursday evening-early Friday. Behind these storms, a cold front will knock down the heat for the weekend. Friday’s high will likely climb into the lower 90s, depending on the timing of the storms. Over the weekend, cooler & drier air will filter in from Canada. Highs on Saturday should drop into the lower 80s with lows on Sunday down into the lower 60s. Sunday should be sunny and pleasant with a high of 85. Heat and humidity will likely return for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
OPD releases surveillance in shooting
OPD releases surveillance of suspects in deadly shooting
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

Latest News

Excessive Heat Warning
14 First Alert 6/15 - Midday
14 First Alert 6/15 - Midday
14 First Alert 6/15
14 First Alert 6/15
6/14 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/14 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast