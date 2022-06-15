Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Excessive Heat Warning

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday after reaching record highs on Monday and Tuesday. The searing heat continues under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny early then becoming sunny and hot as high temps climb into the upper 90s. The record high is 100-degrees set in 1952.  The Heat Index will range from 103-108. Tonight, clear, and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday, sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the upper 90s.  The afternoon Heat Index near 105.  The brief heat wave will ease this weekend as high temps drop into the upper 80s.

Friday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-90s. The Heat Index near 100.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunshot victim crashes into apartment complex fence
UPDATE: Daviess Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in Owensboro homicide
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

Latest News

Drum Corps working to stay safe while practicing in heat
Drum Corps working to stay safe while practicing in heat
6/14 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
6/14 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Alert Day WFIE.
Dangerous heat wave continues through Thursday
Excessive Heat Warning