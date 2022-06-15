EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heat Warning has been extended through Thursday after reaching record highs on Monday and Tuesday. The searing heat continues under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny early then becoming sunny and hot as high temps climb into the upper 90s. The record high is 100-degrees set in 1952. The Heat Index will range from 103-108. Tonight, clear, and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday, sunny, hot, and humid with high temps in the upper 90s. The afternoon Heat Index near 105. The brief heat wave will ease this weekend as high temps drop into the upper 80s.

Friday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid-90s. The Heat Index near 100.

