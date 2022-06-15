Birthday Club
EVSC holding bus driver career fair

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is hosting a Bus Driver Career Fair Friday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central High School in the lower parking lot near First Avenue.

The career fair will give those interested in driving an opportunity to get behind the wheel of a school bus and talk with EVSC bus transportation management.

EVSC trainers also will be available to answer any questions related to driving a school bus such as work schedule, licensing, school bus laws and more. The EVSC will be holding on-the-spot interviews.

School bus drivers work from approximately 6 to 8 a.m. and again from 2 to 4 p.m. with additional hours available, if interested. Drivers receive full time benefits such as medical, dental and vision insurance; life insurance; retirement; paid holidays and paid sick days. New hires also receive paid training.

To attend the event, you must have a current driver’s license. Once hired, the EVSC will train new drivers and help them in getting their CDL.

For more information on becoming an EVSC school bus driver or on the Bus Driver Career Day, call 435-1BUS.

