Evansville homeless population struggles with heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Homeless assistance groups said on Tuesday that much of the unhoused population has been struggling with the extreme heat that’s hit the Tri-State.

Daisey Christmas and her step-dad told 14 News that they’ve been homeless for ten months.

With the temperature inching ever closer to a hundred degrees, they took shelter under a bridge on Tuesday.

“Well, it’s the only shady spot I could think of so he wouldn’t overheat. He’s got heart problems,” Christmas said.

Danette Romines with Aurora said the heat creates as risk for exhaustion or stroke, and health conditions and mental illness can make things worse.

“If someone’s taking their medications, that makes it difficult for them to self-regulate in the heat,” Romines said. “Especially with such a drastic change in the weather, it’s been hard for people to acclimate.”

To compensate, the city opened a cooling center in the C.K. Newsome Center lobby to the public, but that closes at 5 p.m.

Shelters like United Caring Services also help people cool off and find shelter, but Christmas’ friend Dwight Ward said those are often temporary breaks.

“A lot of times you’re overcool, and you can’t stay there overnight,” Ward explained. “You can go there during the daytime and cool down, but they won’t have no beds for you.”

He said that means sleeping outside.

“You still feel the heat coming off the street, and I’ll be in the park,” he said. “I could be two or three blocks away, and I can still feel the heat coming off the streets. It’s pretty rough.”

Ward said even sleeping in most parks is illegal.

The lack of shelter and constant exposure means many people will end up suffering symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion.

If that happens, Romines said you need to call 911 and offer water if you can.

Christmas said they’ve received some water, and they use much of it to soak shirts to stay cool.

Ward said that helping everyone would take a lot of work.

“I don’t even know if Vanderburgh County realizes how many people are out here,” he said. I didn’t until I came out here... It’s nice country, but it’s no place to be as a homeless person.”

Aurora and United Caring Services both say they’re in need of donations.

To help with the heat, they say water is the top priority, while deodorant, soaps, and lighter clothes are also a big help.

They also say that if you see someone on the street who looks ill, be safe, but make sure they’re safe too.

Simply asking, “are you okay?” could save a life.

