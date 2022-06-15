EPD responds to hold up at Liquor Locker; one arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to a hold up at Liquor Locker on North Heidelbach.

EPD says a suspect pulled a knife out in the store and said they were going to rob the place. The person then took off running.

Officials say officers in the area were able to arrest the suspect.

He was later identified as Jason T. Faulkner.

EPD says Faulkner will be facing an attempted robbery charge and be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

