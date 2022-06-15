Birthday Club
Deputies: Man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio Co.

Joseph Lewis.
Joseph Lewis.(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found him with a missing girl in Ohio County.

On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis.

Authorities say they were at Perdue Farms in Cromwell.

Deputies investigated and they say they found that Lewis had driven the girl across state lines without parental consent.

Lewis was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and other charges.

