Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company.

Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning.

They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum ingots that were stored in their warehouse, which was waiting to be transported out of the state.

Officials say the ingots are worth about $50,000.

If you know anything about this, call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

