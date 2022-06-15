Boy’s and Girls Club officials announce new name for Bellemeade Park’s baseball field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The baseball field at Evansville’s Bellemeade Park has a new name.

Officials with the Boys and Girls Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

They say the field will now be called the “CenterPoint Energy Field”. In addition to the new name, the field is now a turf field.

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, Ron Ryan says the improved field with help bring in more players.

“Sports in general brings kids together and their parents together and brings people together from other communities to learn life lessons,” Ryan says. “The lesson you lean on a ball field, basketball ball court, futsal or football field you can’t measure them.”

Official say the park is also getting new lights, and they will be installed soon.

