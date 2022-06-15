Birthday Club
Annual Cub Scout Day Camp officially kicks off

Cub Scout Day Camp members gather by Kona Ice truck(14 News)
By Monica Watkins and Declan Loftus
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cub Scout Day Camp officially kicked off Wednesday afternoon at the Eykamp Scout Center in Evansville.

Local scouts say they’ve been looking forward to Olympic-themed activities, archery, BB guns and a lot of water games.

But with the extreme heat still affecting the area, camp leaders are taking extra steps to keep everyone as cool as possible. This includes extra tents, moving certain activities indoors and more frequent water breaks.

“It’s vitally important. We do not want any kids going down this week,” senior district executive Chris Felton said. “We don’t want any kids going home to just lay on the couch and pass out for eight hours. We want them to be able to go home and still do things around the house, be with their families, and that kind of stuff.”

“Kona Ice” will be on hand all week to provide shaved ice to scouts and staff. The camp continues Thursday morning and wraps up Friday afternoon.

