Affidavit: Man arrested on 19 sexual abuse-related charges

Ricardo Sandoval Jr.
Ricardo Sandoval Jr.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Texas man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a long list of sex-related charges.

Earlier this year, a juvenile victim went to Holly’s House to be interviewed.

During that interview, investigators say the victim told them that they were sexually assaulted for about 10 years.

The victim identified the suspect as 35-year-old Ricardo Sandoval Jr. of Karnes City, Texas.

According to an affidavit, the victim said the incidents happened in Evansville but continued in Karnes City.

Sandoval was booked into jail Tuesday night.

He’s facing 12 child molestation charges and seven sexual battery charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

