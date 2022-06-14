WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident with injuries early Tuesday morning.

Warrick County Central Dispatch says they received a call about a crash on the 1000 block of Pelzer Road in south Boonville, Indiana around 9:15 a.m.

According to a press release, the victim was reported to have been trapped between a truck and a gate at the Warrick County Solid Waste. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person was later identified as 69-year-old Samuel Kemp.

WCSO says a death investigation is currently ongoing.

They say any further requests for information regarding the crash can be made to the sheriff’s office at 812-897-6180.

