Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident with injuries early Tuesday morning.

Warrick County Central Dispatch says they received a call about a crash on the 1000 block of Pelzer Road in south Boonville, Indiana around 9:15 a.m.

According to a press release, the victim was reported to have been trapped between a truck and a gate at the Warrick County Solid Waste. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person was later identified as 69-year-old Samuel Kemp.

WCSO says a death investigation is currently ongoing.

They say any further requests for information regarding the crash can be made to the sheriff’s office at 812-897-6180.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
WCSO: 1 person airlifted to hospital after crash involving truck and motorcycle
Gunshot victim crashes into apartment complex fence
Owensboro police investigating a homicide
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Mid-States Corridor last day for public comments
Last day for public comment on Mid-States Corridor project, officials say
Andrew Barnett
Man accused of shooting at EPD officer found guilty
Jail escapee back in custody in Daviess Co.
Jail escapee back in custody in Daviess Co.
Deaconess heart program presents new AEDs to 11 first responders