Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents of catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an uptick in catalytic converter thefts.

Authorities say catalytic converters are expensive and can fetch hundreds of dollars from scrap yards.

Trucks and vans that sit up higher give thieves more room to work and make for tempting targets.

According to a press release, auto dealerships, repair facilities and fleet parking lots are often targeted due to a lower risk of being seen.

Officials say thieves will often look for trucks parked near one another or in a low-light area. The sheriff’s office tells us that an experienced thief with the right tools can be gone in less than 30 seconds.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a catalytic converter theft that recently occurred at an automotive-related business off N. Saint Joseph Ave.

The Evansville Police Department is also investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts, 13 of which have been reported since March of this year.

Authorities say there are several options to help deter catalytic converter thefts. Those include steel shields or cages that go over the catalytic converter.

You can also weld stainless steel cables from the catalytic converter to the vehicle.

The state legislature has taken action to make the resale of used catalytic converters more tightly regulated.

Effective July 1, only licensed automobile salvage recyclers will be permitted to buy or sell used catalytic converters.

Salvage recyclers who accept catalytic converters will now be required to keep the same records for catalytic converters as do valuable metal dealers, cap payouts at $25 per transaction per day, and must now be licensed with the secretary of state’s auto dealer services division.

If you have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft, the first sign of trouble will likely occur when start your car.

Officials say since the catalytic converter is typically near the center of the vehicle, your engine will sound very loud as none of the exhaust will be flowing through the muffler.

If your catalytic converter is stolen, you should call 911 so law enforcement can investigate.

