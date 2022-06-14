Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 6/14
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on another alert day. Heat is hitting the Tri-State. Byron will have what you can expect all throughout Sunrise.

It’s going to be important for you and your family to know the signs of heat exhaustion. We’ll have tips from experts on how to stay cool all morning.

The parents arrested after the death of their baby are set to appear in court today. They’re facing neglect of a dependent causing death charges.

A crash involving a motorcycle left one man with serious injuries in Warrick County. He was flown to a hospital for treatment.

