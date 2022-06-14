Birthday Club
Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens

Chase Simmons in court in 2019
Chase Simmons in court in 2019(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man who was 17 at the time of a double murder in Daviess County.

Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown.

Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old Tyler Glover, was also shot. He survived.

The deadly shootings happened at a party in Whitesville in June of 2019.

Officials say about 75 people were at the party on Crisp Road.

The trial got underway Monday, and officials say it’s expected to last through the week.

We’ll keep you posted.

