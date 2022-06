EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say eastbound lanes on I-64 in Warrick County are closed.

That’s at the 55-mile marker.

Troopers say there is a semi-fire.

They say the fire has been put out but crews are still on scene.

No injuries are reported but officials say traffic is backed up for several miles.

