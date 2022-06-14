Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Rapper Post Malone welcomes baby girl

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.
Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl.(Tore Sætre / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – He’s a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Now, Post Malone can add “dad” to the list.

The rapper subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday when he said he kissed his baby girl before heading to the studio.

His little girl’s mama is still a mystery, but he says they’re engaged.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee first revealed they were expecting a child last month.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, grew up in Texas and has become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
WCSO: 1 person airlifted to hospital after crash involving truck and motorcycle
Gunshot victim crashes into apartment complex fence
Owensboro police investigating a homicide
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Mid-States Corridor last day for public comments
Last day for public comment on Mid-States Corridor project, officials say
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
WCSO: One person dead after crash in Boonville
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm