Parents charged in baby’s death expected in court Tues.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The parents arrested after the death of their baby are set to appear in court Tuesday.

47-year-old Timothy Wilson and 26-year-old Taylor Smith are facing neglect of a dependent causing death charges.

Police say Smith fell asleep and woke up with her 13-day-old underneath her on West Oregon Street earlier this month.

The coroner says Wade Wilson died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.