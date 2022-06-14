Parents charged in baby’s death expected in court Tues.
Jun. 14, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The parents arrested after the death of their baby are set to appear in court Tuesday.
47-year-old Timothy Wilson and 26-year-old Taylor Smith are facing neglect of a dependent causing death charges.
Police say Smith fell asleep and woke up with her 13-day-old underneath her on West Oregon Street earlier this month.
The coroner says Wade Wilson died at the scene.
