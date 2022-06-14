Birthday Club
Parents charged in baby’s death expected in court Tues.

Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 2-week-old child in their care was found not breathing by authorities.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The parents arrested after the death of their baby are set to appear in court Tuesday.

47-year-old Timothy Wilson and 26-year-old Taylor Smith are facing neglect of a dependent causing death charges.

Police say Smith fell asleep and woke up with her 13-day-old underneath her on West Oregon Street earlier this month.

The coroner says Wade Wilson died at the scene.

