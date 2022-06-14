Owensboro police investigating a homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after they say a man was killed in a shooting overnight.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of West Seventh Street around 11 Monday night for a possible car hitting a building.

When officers arrived, they say a bystander was performing CPR on an adult man who had been driving the vehicle.

When police began helping, they say they found a single gunshot wound on the driver.

Officials tell us the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say they believe he was shot in the 900 block of West Seventh Street.

After being shot, officials say he tried to drive away before running into a residence.

If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.