Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Owensboro police investigating a homicide

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after they say a man was killed in a shooting overnight.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of West Seventh Street around 11 Monday night for a possible car hitting a building.

When officers arrived, they say a bystander was performing CPR on an adult man who had been driving the vehicle.

When police began helping, they say they found a single gunshot wound on the driver.

Officials tell us the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say they believe he was shot in the 900 block of West Seventh Street.

After being shot, officials say he tried to drive away before running into a residence.

If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
WCSO: 1 person airlifted to hospital after crash involving truck and motorcycle
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Heidi Carter.
Trial of woman accused in Evansville murder moved to November
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
CenterPoint Energy’s moratorium ends
CenterPoint to monitor heat & adjust disconnections for customers with unpaid bills

Latest News

Traffic backed up on I-64 in Warrick County due to semi fire.
Traffic backed up on I-64 in Warrick Co. due to semi fire
Hartke Pool.
Family nights return at Evansville neighborhood pools
Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co.
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested