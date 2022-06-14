Officials share tips to keep animals safe in the heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Animal Control Office is reminding all pet owners - if you’re hot, your pet is hot too.

The reminder comes during a heat wave that has already contributed to the death of some pets.

[Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead]

Below are some helpful tips to help keep your pet safe during extreme weather.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. Temperatures in cars can increase rapidly and become lethal.

Temperatures inside a vehicle rise quickly to dangerous levels, even with the windows cracked or open 1 to 2 inches. Your pet could succumb to heatstroke in a matter of minutes. If it’s 90 °F outside, the temperature inside a car can reach 128 °F in 40 minutes (the same amount of time as an average shopping trip).

Keep your pets indoors when temperatures are extreme and, in the shade, when they are outdoors.

As the sun changes, be aware of what shade is still available.

Walk your pets early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day.

If you are walking your pets, try to keep them in the grass or dirt. Hot pavement is just as sensitive for pets’ paws as it is for our bare feet. The pads on their feet can burn and cause them to overheat more quickly. Before walking, press your hand on the pavement. If you can’t hold it there for five seconds, it’s too hot for your pets! After the walk, check your pet’s paws for pain or redness and use cold water to ease the burn.

Give pets plenty of water to avoid dehydration. When you walk your pet or take your pet outside, carry water with you.

Always try to have fresh, cool drinking water available for your pets, even if that means having multiple water bowls.

Animals with short noses, such as Bulldogs, Pugs, Boston Terriers and Persian cats, are especially vulnerable in the heat. Dogs and cats cool themselves by breathing through their mouths, but those with flat faces cannot cool as quickly and need extra attention.

If your pet is panting excessively, drooling, struggling to walk, is lethargic, or has bloody diarrhea or vomiting, know that these are potentially signs of overheating.

Windows in the home that are open should have screens. Pets can fall out of open, unsecured windows.

Be careful with dogs on asphalt in the heat. Not only are their paws sensitive but because their bodies are closer to the asphalt, they can overheat more easily.

As always, if you think your pet is in distress due to the heat, call your veterinarian as soon as possible.

If you are hot, your pet is too!

If you need help, call Animal Control at 812-435-6015

Here are some other sites that can offer tips:

https://www.humanerescuealliance.org/blog/posts/keeping-your-dog-safe-in-extreme-heat

https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/keep-pets-safe-heat

https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/pet-heat-safety.html

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.