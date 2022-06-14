Birthday Club
Newburgh splash pad closed due to high water temperatures

Newburgh splash pad.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh officials say the splash pad at Lou Dennis Community Park is closed because the water is unable to stay below the recommended temperature.

They say the splash pad will remain off until they can lower the water temperature and ensure the chemical levels are accurate.

With excessive heat warnings this week, officials say this might be an ongoing issue.

