Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

MPD looking for stolen skid steer belonging to Pollard and Sons Excavating

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is looking for a stolen skid steer that belongs to Pollard and Sons Excavating company.

They say it was reported stolen on Saturday, June 11.

According to a Facebook post, the skid steer was believed to be taken between 5 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. Saturday while being used at the Madisonville Airport.

Officials say the skid steer is a 2014 Takeuchi TL10 and is grey and red in color.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the theft to call CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111. They say to reference case number 2022-39447 or case officer J. Keelin.

MPD looking for stolen skid steer belonging to Pollard and Sons Excavating
MPD looking for stolen skid steer belonging to Pollard and Sons Excavating(Madisonville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
WCSO: 1 person airlifted to hospital after crash involving truck and motorcycle
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
Owensboro police investigating a homicide
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Jolan Hunter
Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
4 vehicle crash on First Ave.
Dispatch: 1 motorcycle, 3 cars involved in First Ave. crash
Chase Simmons in court in 2019
Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens
Officials share tips to keep animals safe in the heat