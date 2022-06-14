MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is looking for a stolen skid steer that belongs to Pollard and Sons Excavating company.

They say it was reported stolen on Saturday, June 11.

According to a Facebook post, the skid steer was believed to be taken between 5 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. Saturday while being used at the Madisonville Airport.

Officials say the skid steer is a 2014 Takeuchi TL10 and is grey and red in color.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the theft to call CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111. They say to reference case number 2022-39447 or case officer J. Keelin.

MPD looking for stolen skid steer belonging to Pollard and Sons Excavating (Madisonville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.