Memorial High School honors two athletes for state championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial high school has home some great athletes over the course of their storied history; one walk through their athletics hall of fame proves that.

After the past couple of weekends, they will probably need to make some new displays in that hall.

The Tigers’ had two athletes crowned, as individual state champions recently. Girls tennis player, Ellie Myers won the IHSAA singles tournament on Saturday, and then last weekend, Ray Brodie III, won the 100-meter championship at the state track and field finals.

On Monday, the school honored both of them with an assembly.

Brodie says while the win felt good, he still can’t believe it’s real.

“In the trials, I ran the fastest time, so I was like, I have confidence now and they can’t stop me,” Brodie says. “I prayed too before the meet. It felt surreal. I was on the podium; I’m not gonna say I cried, but it was emotional kind of. It was a good time. It felt good, but it still doesn’t feel real though, to say I’m the fastest guy in the state!”

Myers says she was able to calm her nerves and is excited to be a champion like her sisters.

“It was extremely tough, but I learned how to channel my nerves into positive energy,” Myers says. “I’m excited, especially cuz I’ll be put next to my sisters in there. They told me what it’s like to be a champion, so they really helped me prepare for this moment.”

