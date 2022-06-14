Memorial High School boy’s golf team heading to State Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial High School boy’s golf team received a pep rally on Monday in honor of them going to State.

The Tigers’ links-men are headed to the state finals, tomorrow and Wednesday, up in Carmel. Memorial qualified, by finishing third, in the regional at Country Oaks. The team says they’re excited to go up there, and show the state, what they’re made of.

Memorial boy’s golf head coach, Mason Royalty said it’s his first time heading to State and he’s excited.

“We had a great regional,” Royalty says. “We turned in our best score of the season, so it’s good to start peaking in the postseason. It is exciting. It’s my first time - my second year coaching. It’s fun to get around the kids and really just help out, and it’s a good group of kids.”

Senior golfer, Nico Brougham said placing third at regionals felt like a dream come true.

“Not gonna say we didn’t think we could make it, but we knew it was gonna be tough,” Brougham said. “When all the scores came in, and we saw ourselves in third, it was just a dream come true right there.”

The Tigers tee off Tuesday, beginning at about 7:30 a.m. central time. The state finals are at Prairie Vew Golf Club, in Carmel.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.