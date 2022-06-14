Man accused of shooting at EPD officer found guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a two-day trial in Vanderburgh County, a jury found Andrew Lee Barnett guilty in three counts connected to shooting at an Evansville Police Officer in May of 2020.

Barnett was found guilty of:

- Attempted Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony)

- Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony)

- Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 6 Felony)

Police say it started when officers were called to the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue for reports of a person with a gun.

They say the first officer on the scene made contact with Barnett. Shortly after, they say Barnett took off running.

Another officer caught up to Barnett and used his stun gun. Police say Barnett, unaffected, then shot his revolver at the officer.

Body cam video shows the officer deploy his stun gun a second time and run for cover.

The first officer then pulled out her gun and commanded Barnett to surrender.

Police say Barnett laid on the ground until officers placed him in handcuffs.

“Mr. Barnett took substantial steps towards ending the life of this police officer,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “This officer was running towards danger and used non-lethal methods to attempt to end this situation peacefully. Mr. Barnett pulled the gun and made this extremely dangerous.”

After the verdict, Andrew Barnett was also found guilty of the Firearm Sentencing Enhancement and Serious Violent Felon Sentencing Enhancement.

“The work of Detective Aaron McCormick should be commended,” further explained Kemper. “Detective McCormick left no stone unturned in terms of finding all evidence necessary for the jury to arrive at their decision.”

Sentencing is set for July 6 at a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.