Last day for public comment on Mid-States Corridor project, officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday is the last day for public comment on the the Mid-States Corridor that could be coming to Southern Indiana. People have until midnight Tuesday, June 14 to submit any feedback.

After the deadline, project officials will take these public comments and include them in their environmental impact statement.

The project has to then get approval from the Federal Highway Administration, who take the comments and the environmental impact into account.

If they get the green light, that’ll conclude the first tier of the project, and they can start talking specific details with engineers and analysts for the project’s second tier.

They don’t expect that to happen until around 2023, and plans for actually breaking ground are still up in the air.

“When will this road be built? That’s a question we’ve gotten a lot through the process,” said project spokesperson Ed Green. “The truth is right now there is no date to start construction. We’re closer to the beginning of this project than we are the end.”

Green says many concerns people may have may not end up in the final plan because they’re so early in the process.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to talk about with the process and how it unfolds is what may look like an impact initially may not be an impact in the final design,” said Green. “It’s a thoughtful process we have to go through.”

You have until midnight to submit any comments. You can do that on the Mid-States Corridor website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.