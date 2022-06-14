Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Henderson hosting 2-day job fair this week

Henderson County Public Library.
Henderson County Public Library.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDESON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Development Workforce Coalition is hosting a two-day job and career fair Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s from 2:30 to 5 both days at the Henderson County Public Library in the Pittsburg Tank and Lower Group Room.

Organizers say there are 37 employers who will be there over the course of the two days.

The fair is open to all seekers looking to enter the workforce in Henderson.

Organizers tell us participants can come and go at their convenience to connect with employers.

Registered companies are hiring for multiple positions ranging from entry to management skill levels.

Officials say many of the employers are open to second chance employment.

Job seekers are encouraged to look at the Community Job Board beforehand.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP: Part of SR 61 closed due to crash involving truck and motorcycle
WCSO: 1 person airlifted to hospital after crash involving truck and motorcycle
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash
Heidi Carter.
Trial of woman accused in Evansville murder moved to November
Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
Escaped Daviess Co. inmate found & arrested
CenterPoint Energy’s moratorium ends
CenterPoint to monitor heat & adjust disconnections for customers with unpaid bills

Latest News

Traffic backed up on I-64 in Warrick County due to semi fire.
Traffic moving slowly on I-64 in Warrick Co. after semi fire
Owensboro police investigating a homicide
Hartke Pool.
Family nights return at Evansville neighborhood pools
Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co.