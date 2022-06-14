Henderson hosting 2-day job fair this week

HENDESON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Development Workforce Coalition is hosting a two-day job and career fair Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s from 2:30 to 5 both days at the Henderson County Public Library in the Pittsburg Tank and Lower Group Room.

Organizers say there are 37 employers who will be there over the course of the two days.

The fair is open to all seekers looking to enter the workforce in Henderson.

Organizers tell us participants can come and go at their convenience to connect with employers.

Registered companies are hiring for multiple positions ranging from entry to management skill levels.

Officials say many of the employers are open to second chance employment.

Job seekers are encouraged to look at the Community Job Board beforehand.

