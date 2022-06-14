Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear names members of Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee on Monday.

Governor Beshear says this committee will help advise him on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions.

Through an executive order, the Governor named 17 initial members, who have relevant experience in health care, treatment of opioid use disorder and other diseases of addiction, law enforcement, criminal justice and advocacy for medical cannabis.

Two of the members are from our Western Kentucky area.

Julie Wallace of Morganfield, who is a Union County attorney, and Kristin Wilcox of Beaver Dam, a co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis, were named to the committee.

The committee will soon travel the state and listen to Kentuckians’ views on medical cannabis and provide that feedback to the governor.

According to state leaders, the group will come together for the first time in the near future to schedule town hall meetings that will be held throughout the Commonwealth.

