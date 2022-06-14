Birthday Club
Gibson Southern duo heading to Boys Golf State Finals

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys golf state finals are Tuesday and Wednesday, and southwest Indiana will be well-represented. North’s, Memorial’s, and Jasper’s teams will all be competing, but that’s not all.

Gibson Southern’s Peyton Blackard and Ryan Islam also qualified for state. While Gibson’s entire team just missed qualifying by a few strokes, this Titans’ duo still advanced to state, as part of the top five individual scorers, in the regional, from teams who didn’t move on. So, they’ll still be able to compete as individuals at state, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and both are a threat to finish as medalists, in Carmel.

“It feels great. Still unbelievable. I was trying not to disappoint myself, by thinking I was for sure gonna go,” said Gibson Southern senior Ryan Islam. “When they said I was going and 75 went, I kind of was surprised, but it feels really amazing. One of my main goals was to go to state, and it feels really good to achieve that.”

“It’s good to have Ryan going. I’m happy he played well and qualified,” said Gibson Southern’s #1, Peyton Blackard. “It’s been a good season for both of us and the whole team, so I’m disappointed for our senior that didn’t get to go, but I’m happy that at least another senior gets to go.”

Teamwise, North won the Washington regional, while Memorial finished third. Jasper qualified by finishing third in the Providence regional, last week.

