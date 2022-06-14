Birthday Club
Family nights return at Evansville neighborhood pools

Hartke Pool.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Department is hoping to help families beat the heat.

They are bringing back family nights at neighborhood pools.

The event is at Hartke Pool Tuesday night. It’s at Mosby Pool in Howell Park on Wednesday. Thursday, it will be at Rochelle-Landers Pool.

You can cool off from 6 to 8 each night. It’s five bucks to get in for two adults and up to four kids.

