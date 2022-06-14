Family nights return at Evansville neighborhood pools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Department is hoping to help families beat the heat.

They are bringing back family nights at neighborhood pools.

The event is at Hartke Pool Tuesday night. It’s at Mosby Pool in Howell Park on Wednesday. Thursday, it will be at Rochelle-Landers Pool.

You can cool off from 6 to 8 each night. It’s five bucks to get in for two adults and up to four kids.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.